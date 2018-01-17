The sharing economy without intermediaries
Origin is a protocol for creating sharing economy marketplaces
using the Ethereum blockchain and IPFS
The Origin platform
We empower developers and businesses to build decentralized marketplaces on the blockchain. Our protocol makes it easy to create and manage listings for the fractional usage of assets and services. Buyers and sellers can discover each other, browse listings, make bookings, leave ratings and reviews, and much more.
It's time to replace rent-seeking middlemen
Harnessing the power of the Ethereum blockchain, listings are managed via a secure and transparent system that acts as a neutral third party. Buyers and sellers share the 20-30% transaction fees that currently go to companies like Uber, Airbnb, Fiverr, and Getaround.
Features
Smart contracts enable secure and reliable payments directly from one party to another
Protocol schemas support hundreds of listing types, including custom verticals
Open and shared data encourages innovation by developers and businesses
Identity verification and reputation data on the blockchain ensures safe, reputable partners
