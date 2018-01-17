The sharing economy without intermediaries

Origin is a protocol for creating sharing economy marketplaces
using the Ethereum blockchain and IPFS

The Origin platform

We empower developers and businesses to build decentralized marketplaces on the blockchain. Our protocol makes it easy to create and manage listings for the fractional usage of assets and services. Buyers and sellers can discover each other, browse listings, make bookings, leave ratings and reviews, and much more.

Companies building on the Origin Protocol

Build your business on Origin

Whether you are a freelance photographer, apartment owner, bikeshare supplier, or existing sharing economy business, Origin makes it easy to do business on the decentralized web. Get in touch to learn more.

It's time to replace rent-seeking middlemen

Harnessing the power of the Ethereum blockchain, listings are managed via a secure and transparent system that acts as a neutral third party. Buyers and sellers share the 20-30% transaction fees that currently go to companies like Uber, Airbnb, Fiverr, and Getaround.

Features

Smart contracts enable secure and reliable payments directly from one party to another

Protocol schemas support hundreds of listing types, including custom verticals

Open and shared data encourages innovation by developers and businesses

Identity verification and reputation data on the blockchain ensures safe, reputable partners

Tech Stack

Roadmap

May 2017
Idea conception and demo DApp development
September 2017
Product Brief and Whitepaper released
December 2017
Launch alpha on Ethereum testnet
March 2018
Public beta and community sale
Q3 2018
Token distribution and launch of 3rd-party DApps
2019
Fully decentralized services and governance

Join us in building the sharing economy of tomorrow

Press

If Airbnb were being started today, it would’ve been a peer-to-peer cooperative model based on a blockchain - Joey Krug, Augur  
The Origin Protocol is a set of open-source blockchain protocols for buyers and sellers of services like car-sharing or home-sharing to transact on a decentralized, open web platform.  
Origin wants to change that, hoping to decentralize the sharing economy with Ethereum by creating a peer-to-peer network for transacting directly for just about anything.  
What if open-source software can replace dozens of multi-million or even multi-billion dollar companies?  